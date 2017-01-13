“Fake Silk: The Lethal History of Vicose Rayon” ~ News Chat ~ Reviews: “Hidden Figures” and “Passengers

Friday, January 13 – Dr. Paul Blanc has written “Fake Silk: The Lethal History of Vicose Rayon.” He tells a dark story of hazardous manufacturing, poisonous materials, environmental abuses and political machinations. ~~~ A Natural North Dakota essay from Chuck Lura called “Conifers and Winter.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson stops by to discuss the week’s headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Hidden Figures” and “Passengers.”

