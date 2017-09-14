Thursday, September 14 – Samuel Sprynczynatyk is a Bismarck-based filmmaker who delights in character-driven stories. His newest work, “Being Roosevelt,” is about President Roosevelt re-enactors. His mini-documentary “Uncle Albert” focuses on a Bismarck man who refused to sell his house to land developers. His house is now in the parking lot of a hospital complex. We visit about a kickstarter campaign to make a documentary exploring our attitudes toward the animals we call pets, and the animals we call food. ~~~ Tom Isern is here with this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Song of Memory.”~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Valley of Bones.” ~~~ It’s National Papaya Month. Chef Tim Rosendahl joins us to discuss. ~~~ Doug and Ashley Have our What’s Happening Calendar of Events.

