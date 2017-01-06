Friday, January 6 – Meet Academy Award-winning filmmaker Pamela Tanner Boll. Her latest documentary is A Small, Good Thing, a film about people who have abandoned the belief that more is better to find different kinds of happiness. It’s screening Saturday in Fargo at the Ecce Yoga studio. ~~~ Chuck Lura of Dakota College in Bottineau shares a Natural North Dakota essay called “Red Squirrels and Voles.” ~~~ News director Dave Thompson recaps the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Fences” and “Loving.”

