“Finding Purpose in Being a Brain Injury Survivor” ~ Waste Rule Rollback Concerns ~ The Minnesota Nickel

Monday, February 27 – Mike Heikes is an author and five-time cross country bicyclist. He’s raising money to buy helmets for kids with proceeds from his book “Finding Purpose in Being a Brain Injury Survivor.” ~~~ Ruth Buffalo is a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes, the Dakota Resource Council, and the Ft. Berthold Earth Protectors. She joins us to share her concerns for North Dakota’s energy resources as Congress considers rolling back the natural gas waste rule. ~~~ As protesters at Standing Rock clean up camp and head home, their fight has inspired others who are trying to stop pipeline construction elsewhere. For Inside Energy, Marfa Public Radio’s Sally Beauvais takes us to the Big Bend Region of Texas. ~~~ Artist Su Legatt is especially interested in community. She encouraging and tracking kindness with the Minnesota Nickel. It’s a token to pass out when you see a good deed. Recipients are encouraged to share their stories online at https://www.sulegatt.com/m. The Go Fund Me fundraiser is HERE. ~~~ So, how about that Academy Awards show? Matt Olien stops by with a few observations.

