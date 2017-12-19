Monday, December 16 – Dr. Michelle Perro is a co-author of “What’s Making Our Children Sick.” It’s a critical analysis that makes the argument that industrial food trends are causing an epidemic of chronic illness. It also shares some insight on approaches available to heal children and adults by improving diets. ~~~ In this week’s commentary from UND professor Mark Trahant, we hear about Paulette Jordan, the only Native American lawmaker in the Idaho Statehouse, who’s now announced a run for governor. ~~~ Ashley Thornberg visits with Sean Sherman, the “Sioux Chef.” They visit about The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen cookbook that came out this year, and creating an indigenous food system.

