Friday, May 12 – The theme of this weekend’s WHY? Radio show is “What a food magazine tells us about the world.” Show host Jack Weinstein stops by to preview his conversation with the editorial director of Cherry Bombe magazine, Kerry Diamond. ~~~ What we eat…and what we grow…will likely change along with the climate. As Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon reports, scientists are working to find novel ways to help farmers adapt. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2.”

» View the post.