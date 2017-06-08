Thursday, June 8 – Modern life is busy life. Much of our time is dominated by screens. The Japanese concept of Shinrin-Yoku, or forest bathing, is making its way to a state park in Minnesota. Shinrin-Yoku builds on the studies linking better health with spending more time in nature. She’s especially interested in what happens when hyperactive kids spend more time outside. We learn more from Andrea Wakely, an interpretative naturalist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “The Canvas Back on a Prairie Marsh” ~~~ Are drones “boys” toys? Sharon Rossmark doesn’t think so. Rossmark started her company, Women and Drones, to connect and encourage women who fly drones. She recently presented at the Drone Focus 2017 conference in Fargo. Prairie Public intern Dima Vitanova talks with Rossmark about ladies’ growing role in the drone industry. ~~~ This Sunday, June 11, is National Corn on the Cob Day. So, here to talk about corn is Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro. ~~~ Ashley and Erik Deatherage have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

