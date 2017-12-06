Tuesday, December 5 – “Does Free Expression Always Make Us Smarter and Stronger?” That’s the theme of a lecture and panel discussion Wednesday sponsored by the Northern Plains Ethics Institute at NDSU. How should universities balance its values of free speech and non-discrimination? Is there a place for inflammatory language? The featured speaker is Dr. Jeff Snyder of Carleton College. He joins us to preview his talk, “Threats to Free Expression on Campus Undermine Teaching and Learning.” ~~~ Commentary from UND professor Mark Trahant on tax reform. ~~~ A new podcast will showcase innovation in education. It’s the brainchild of filmmaker and innovation expert Ted Dintersmith and he’s partnering on the project with North Dakota United. We visit with Ted and with Tom Gerhardt, who will host the podcasts.

