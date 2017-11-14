Monday, November 13 – A decade into North Dakota’s shale fracking boom, the state consistently produces one million barrels of oil per day. That amount is second only to Texas, making this rural state a huge player not just on the national oil scene, but globally as well. What will the second decade of the Bakken play hold for the state? Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk has that story. ~~~ Inside Energy reporter Amy Sisk has spent the last few years covering news in North Dakota, but now she’s moving on. Her last day on the job was Friday. She shares some reflections with Bill Thomas. ~~~ John Ford-Dunker grew up in North Dakota, where he got the acting bug in high school and performed locally. Now he’s in New York writing music and performing. Last Tuesday he was part of a skit on Conan at the Apollo Theatre. ~~~ Can’t see the 2017 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in D.C.? Maybe one of the stops across North Dakota works for you. From Montana to the east coast, the tree is en route to our nation’s capitol. North Dakota native Larry Speikermeier is the trucker doing the hauling, and he’ll be making stops along the way.

» View the post.