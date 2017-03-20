Great Plains Food Bank ~ Fargo Film Festival

Monday, March 20 – Matt Olien visits with Steve Sellent of the Great Plains Food Bank in this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ It’s the first day of spring, the vernal equinox. Ashley shares the results of a survey on the equinox and spring from National Today, a website started by Marlo Anderson of Mandan. The website shares a little something about every day of the year. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay called, ruffed grouse. ~~~ Matt Olien stops by to preview the upcoming Fargo Film Festival, now in its 16th year. ~~~ In today’s feature for Women’s History Month, we hear about Mary Anne Talbot, an Englishwoman who wore male clothing to become a sailor during the Napoleonic Wars.

