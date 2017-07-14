Friday, July 14 – Here to discuss wildfires and other summer emergency concerns is Greg Wilz, deputy director of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services. ~~~ Oil prices are now high enough for oil companies to expanding drilling operations, but they aren’t getting as much oil out of the ground as they want because they can’t find enough workers. Inside Energy’s Dan Boyce reports. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson updates us on the recent headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews Spider-Man: Homecoming and Despicable Me 3.

» View the post.