Growth Predictions in the Oil Patch ~ News Chat with Dave ~ Matt reviews “La La Land” and “Jackie”

Friday, January 20 – Shawn Gaddie of AE2S discusses a new study done for the Western Dakota Energy Association regarding the growth outlook for the oil patch in North Dakota. AE2S is a civil/environmental consulting engineering firm based in Grand Forks. ~~~ For Inside Energy, KPBS reporter Erik Anderson looks at the growing use of microgrids. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “La La Land” and “Jackie.”

