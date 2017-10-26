Wednesday, October 25 – Best-selling author Scott Eyman has written a delightful account of the fifty-year friendship of Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart. He joins us to discuss this new release, “Hank & Jim.” ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay regarding a common lawn challenge: quack grass. ~~~ Three University of North Dakota students have just wrapped up a 14-day mission inside the Inflatable Lunar-Mars Analog Habitat. The students are Stefan Tomović, Prabhu Victor and Joseph Clift. Ashley Thornberg was on hand as they emerged.

