Thursday, August 3 – Hemp is emerging as a cash crop in North Dakota, and nationwide there’s an effort to help develop the hemp industry. Here to discuss all things hemp is Josh Hendrix, a member of the Technical Advisory Council for the National Hemp Association and the founder of the Kentucky Hemp Industries Association. He is also the Director of Business Development for CV Sciences, Inc. where he works with farmers, universities, businesses, industry associations, and government agencies to develop the infrastructure needed for hemp production. ~~~ Rural companies in North Dakota have been turning to the US government to help grow exports. The program is working. And local businesses would like even more help from Washington. But it doesn’t look like it’s coming under the Trump Administration. The World’s Jason Margolis has our story. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg, “Greetings.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro in Fargo is here with this week’s food topic. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.