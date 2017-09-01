Friday, September 1 –Out today is a new book co-edited by Hilda Koster, Concordia College professor of religion. It’s called “Planetary Solidarity: Women, Theology and Climate Justice in Global Perspectives.” Women make up the majority of the world’s poor and are disproportionately affected by climate change. The book features several writers who explore how Christian doctrine might address that suffering. ~~~ Hurricane Harvey is wreaking havoc on the oil industry. It’s shuttered 22 percent of the nation’s refining capacity. As Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk reports, it’s having an effect far from the storm on oil prices and gasoline at the pump. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “The Family Split.” ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Anthem of the Plains.” ~~~ Music host Mike Olson visits with Bonnie Raitt, who’s performing tonight in Fargo and Tuesday in Bismarck. Hear that entire 35 minute interview HERE. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Wind River.”

