Monday, May 29 – On this Memorial Day, we start with a history of the day, first known as Decoration Day, from Producer Charles McGuinan. ~~~ Project Unpack is an oral history project aimed at veterans and their families. We share an excerpt from Ronald Keith Huff II about life after war. ~~~ From producer Martha Burk, 150,000 Men and 1 Woman: A D-Day Story. ~~~ Memorials are built to last. Sometimes, that means they outlast the cultural practices of their day. Nate DiMeo has an essay from “The Memory Palace” about a monument to Nathan Bedford Forrest.

