Wednesday, May 10 – Would you like to test new seed varieties in your garden this year? NDSU Extension would welcome your participation. Joining us to explain the Home Garden Variety Trials is Tom Kalb, Extension horticulturist for western North Dakota. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on Food Chains and The Energy Pyramid. Ashley shares another interview from the design expo at the University of North Dakota College of Engineering & Mines. ~~~ In an excerpt from this Friday’s Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris visits with Meg Luther Lindholm, producer of our series “Journey’s Through Justice,” which explored issues involving our high rates of incarceration.

