Thursday, May 25 – Former NDSU Extension horticulturist Ron Smith joins us to answer some of the many lawn and garden questions that keep rolling in this spring. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, mead. ~~~ Students in Rugby, ND took on an economic development project producing a video inspired by Governor Burgum’s Main Street initiative. Here’s a listen. (See the video HERE.) ~~~ Speaking of impressive work by high school students, here’s an essay from Bruce Berg he titles “The Phantom” a review of a play at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo. ~~~ Our What’s Happening calendar highlights events from around the state.

