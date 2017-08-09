Tuesday, August 8 – Horticulturist Ron Smith is here live to commiserate on this tough growing season. How is your harvest looking? Call in with questions to 888-755-6377, or email mainstreet@prairiepublic.org. ~~~ “The World” radio show recently dispatched reporter Jason Margolis to North Dakota to report on the changing situation in the oil patch. Today we share the second of those stories as he looks at Williston’s adjustment to a new normal now that oil prices have moderated and activity has slowed.

