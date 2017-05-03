Wednesday, May 3 – The questions keep rolling in for horticulturist Ron Smith. He stops by to answer some of the latest. ~~~ We share an excerpt from this week’s Prairie Pulse television show as host John Harris visits with Ryan Mayberry, found and owner of ArtMoi, an initiative to simplify the process of documenting art using a globally unique ID number. ~~~ Bridget Watson Payne is the author of “How Art Can Make You Happy.” It’s a collection of quotes and essays – reflections on artistic themes that add joy to life.

