Horticulturist Ron Smith ~ Natural North Dakota ~ Expiration Dates ~ Painted Yoga

Thursday, March 9 – Horticulturist Ron Smith stops in to talk about early tulips, the lack of snow cover, and whether it’s time to get those seeds started. ~~~ We stay with horticulture as Chuck Lura tells us about twigs in today’s Natural North Dakota essay. ~~~ Tammy Swift shares her take on expiration dates. ~~~ Today’s Uppity Women in History segment features Maria Ann Smith, the “Granny Smith” of apple fame. ~~~ Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock explores how rural voters feel about the administration’s policies on trade. ~~~ Ashley pays a visit to a painted yoga class. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

