Friday, March 24 – Horticulturist Ron Smith is here to answer some of the lawn and garden questions that keep coming in from our listeners. ~~~ In today’s feature on Women’s History Month, we learn about Deborah Sampson, an American woman who disguised herself as a man in order to serve in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here with this week’s discussion of the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Beauty and the Beast.”

