Friday, March 17 – Ready with your pent-up lawn and garden questions? The horticulturist is in. Ron Smith is here for the first half of the show to take your calls and emails. ~~~ Today’s Women’s History Month story features Sally Hemings. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us for our Friday news chat. ~~~ A movie review from Matt Olien, “Kong: Skull Island.”

» View the post.