Tuesday, June 6 – Horticulturist Ron Smith joins us live to take your lawn and garden questions. Call in at 888-755-6377, or email mainstreet@prairiepublic.org. ~~~ North Dakota Shakespeare is a new professional theatre company at UND, and their first production, Romeo and Juliet, features artists from all over the country. Here to tell us more are Guadalupe Campos, the actress playing Juliet; and Stephanie Faatz Murry, theatre professor at UND and the producing artistic director. ~~~ Commentary from UND Professor Mark Trahant: “Tribes and Climate Change.” Find his blog at trahantreports.com.

