Tuesday, November 28 – Horticulturist Ron Smith is here not only to answer your late season yard and garden questions, he’s also ready to discuss those indoor plants and gardening gift ideas. ~~~ Managing time is no easy task. Self-care coach Randi Kay wants to help. From her Simple Self-Care podcast, she shares an essay, Time Is On Your Side. ~~~ Dakota Stage in Bismarck is producing a fun Christmas special: “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play.” It’s a delightful retelling in the format of a 1940’s radio show, complete with jingles and holiday songs reminiscent of the time. Here to discuss the intriguing idea of bringing an old-time radio performance to the stage is executive director Emmalee Riegler.

