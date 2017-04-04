Horticulturist Ron Smith ~ Remembering James Rosenquist

Monday, April 3 – The lawn and garden questions keep rolling in. Horticulturist Ron Smith is here with the answers as he takes your calls and emails. ~~~ The names Wallace and Garst loom large in the 20th century history of farming, but some descendants of these agriculture titans are looking to refine that legacy and take conventional agriculture in a healthy new direction. The story from Amy Mayer, Harvest Public Media. ~~~ We remember famous artist James Rosenquist, who was born in Grand Forks and passed away last Friday. He spoke with reporter Todd McDonald in this audio clip from 2010.

