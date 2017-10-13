Thursday, October 12 – The leaves are falling, the flowers are fading and it’s time to harvest the pumpkins and squash. Horticulturist Ron Smith is here live during our 3pm broadcast to take your calls and e-mails. 888-755-6377 or mainstreet@prairiepublic.org. And you can email Ron directly at tuftruck1@gmail.com. ~~~ NDSU distinguished professor of history Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Dry Bones.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here to talk about pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

