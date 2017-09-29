Friday, September 29 – More from this year’s Norsk Hostfest. First, we visit with Marian Anderson (Bottila), the matriarch of the Finnish Beef Stew stand in Reykjavik Hall. Then Jill Beatty of San Francisco, who is the leader and recruiter for the Daughters of Norway. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Kippy the Keystone Bear.” ~~~ Our weekly chat with news director Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “The Trip to Spain” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

