Monday, August 28 – It’s a timely strategy in these times of often heated confrontations. “De-Escalate, How to Calm an Angry Person in 90 Seconds or Less.” That’s the title of a book by today’s guest, Douglas E. Noll, a trial lawyer-turned-mediator. ~~~ Commentary from UND professor Mark Trahant on the prospect of a government shutdown and the impact on Native Americans. Mark writes for Native Voice One, and you can visit his blog at trahantreports.com. ~~~ Lightning strikes from summer storms can be a hazard in the oil patch, an issue firefighters are taking seriously, as Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk reports. ~~~ Felecia Hatcher is a globally sought-after speaker, author, kick ass mother, and a White House award-winning entrepreneur. She’s the co-founder of Code Fever and Blacktech Week, and today we share her recent presentation at TEDxFargo. ~~~ Grocery store restaurants are an emerging trend. Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted has the story.

