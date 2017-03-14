“How to Kill a City” ~ Addiction and Incarceration ~ Ron Ness, ND Petroleum Council

Tuesday, March 14 – Peter Moskowitz is the author of “How to Kill a City, Gentrification, Inequality, and the Fight for the Neighborhood.” It’s a situation being experienced by several of America’s largest cities, but we’ve also seen hints of this in North Dakota, with the rising cost of housing in the oil patch, and some gentrification of Fargo’s city center. ~~~ In a Journeys Through Justice story, Meg Luther Lindholm speaks with one woman about her journey through addiction, and explores the role of prisons in providing treatment. ~~~ Yesterday we spoke with Art Berman regarding the oil industry outlook in North Dakota. Here to add some perspective to that analysis is Ron Ness of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay, “Spring Equinox.” ~~~ Women In History features Esther Abrahams Johnston, an English criminal who was shipped off to Australia.

