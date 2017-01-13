HPV Vaccination ~ UND President Mark Kennedy ~ Clean Power Plan and Fossil Fuels

Thursday, January 12 – NDSU is using a two-year grant from the CDC to increase the HPV vaccination rates. We visit with project manager Danielle Pinnick of NDSU’s Center for Immunization Research and Education. ~~~ There are a lot of speeches getting national and even international attention this month because of the presidential transition. We’re thinking even bigger, and playing one with intergalactic journeys. UND President Mark Kennedy recently addressed the winter graduates in a Star Wars themed commencement address. ~~~ The president-elect campaigned on an energy platform that would strip away Obama Administration regulations on the fossil fuel industry. Chief among them, the Clean Power Plan. It would require states to make huge cuts in carbon emissions. North Dakota, among other states, sued to stop the plan. Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk reports. ~~~ In our weekly discussion about food, Chef Rosey looks at fat free claims. ~~~ It’s Thursday. Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening Calendar of Events.

» View the post.