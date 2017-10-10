Monday, October 9 – New Views of the Universe: Hubble Space Telescope” is a new exhibit at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. It immerses visitors in the magnificence and mystery of the Hubble mission. Doug stopped by the museum for a visit with Maurice Henderson, NASA program manager. ~~~ The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor inducted six new honorees in September. Each is featured in a video prepared by Makoche studios in Bismarck. Today we hear about inductee Dan Jerome, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, who was selected in the category of Culture and Arts. See all the videos HERE. ~~~ Getting involved in government is one way to create change. At a recent TEDxFargo event, Colorado’s Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne told the crowd to how to get engaged in government. ~~~ Scientists have created a way to edit genes. They say the technique could create better medicine, prevent diseases, and grow new varieties of food. But genetic engineering and food has always been a touchy subject. As Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted reports, food industry groups are teaming up to influence public opinion.

» View the post.