Wednesday, August 2 – “Those Among Us: The Human Rights Champions of North Dakota Volume 1” is a multi-media project documenting the human rights and social justice champions of the state. Here to explain is one of the artists behind the project, filmmaker Sean Coffman. ~~~ The Environmental Protection Agency wants to reduce the amount of fuel in our gasoline supply that’s made from plants. That has some concerned the Trump Administration plans to pull back from supporting innovation in renewable fuels. Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock explains. ~~~ TEDx Fargo was held last week. Today we begin airing some of those presentations, starting with First Lady Kathryn Helgass. We’ll also hear from third grade teacher Kayla Delzer about the impact of her appearance at TEDx last year.

