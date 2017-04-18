Insurance Fraud Thriller Writer Nick Sconce ~ Horticulturist Ron Smith

Monday, April 17 – Monday, April 17 – Writer and former fraud investigator Nick Sconce joins us to discuss waste, fraud and abuse in the health insurance industry, and he suggests some ways to help address the crisis in the cost of healthcare coverage. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay called “Reapers of the Dust.” ~~~ The lawn and garden questions keep pouring in. Send yours to mainstreet@prairiepublic.org. Horticulturist Ron Smith joins us with the answers. ~~~ We have a Natural North Dakota essay from Chuck Lura called “Early Spring Wildflowers.”

