Wednesday, June 7 – Divorce happens to more than 2 million people a year in America. Child psychiatrist Mark Banschick advocates an approach that can keep the needs of the children paramount as parents navigate the complexities of ending a marriage. He joins us to discuss “The Intelligent Divorce Course.” ~~~ An article from NPR got us thinking about self care. Critics call it millennial self-obsession. Advocates say it’s about emotional intelligence. We get some perspective on those ideas from self-care coach Randi Kay Olsen Heinold from Sacred Earth Studio. ~~~ Drones are an emerging industry in North Dakota. People interested in the field gathered for an event in Fargo last week called “Drone Focus 2017.” Prairie Public intern Dima Vitanova visited with a number of people at the event and today we share the first of those conversations as she visits with Kim Players of Digital Drone Dynamics.

