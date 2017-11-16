Thursday, November 16 – An Intro to Unmanned Aircraft Systems for high school students is being developed at the North Dakota Center for Distance Education. Here to tell us about the center, and this interesting addition, is center director Alan Peterson. ~~~ We share a feature from this week’s Prairie Pulse television show on the Mighty Rex pipe organ at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Killers in the Osage Oil Patch.” ~~~ Chef Rosey is here with this week’s food topic, capers. ~~~ Doug and Christine McClellan have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

