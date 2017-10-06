Friday, October 6 – Sunday’s Prairie Public presents features UND professor Jack Russell Weinstein’s monthly show, “Why? Philosophical Discussions of Everyday Life.” He stops by to preview his conversation with Aubrey de Grey, an international adjunct professor of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America, the American Aging Association, and the Institute for Ethics and Emerging Technologies. De Grey’s research focuses on whether regenerative medicine can prevent the aging process. ~~~ For rural hospitals struggling to stay financially viable, obstetric services, which can be costly, are often among the first programs to get cut. Today, more than half of the country’s rural counties no longer have a place to give birth. Bram Sable-Smith reports for Harvest Public Media. ~~~ Our weekly news chat with Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt reviews the new movie “Stronger.”

» View the post.