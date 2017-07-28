Thursday, July 27 – Enter the Living Statue Contest in Jamestown. This performing artist event is Saturday, August 26 from 10 – 11:30 am. Cash prizes will be awarded. Lawrence Kopp, executive director of the Jamestown Arts Center stops by with details. ~~~ Compassion International is using technology to attract sponsors for children living in extreme poverty. Ashley Thornberg visits a trailer set up to mimic the childhood home of a boy in Nairobi, Kenya. ~~~ Our changing climate presents a unique challenge to our food system, and soil scientist Laura Lengnick wants to help farmers and ranchers deal with the risks. Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon spoke to Lengnick about her book “Resilient Agriculture.” ~~ Chef Rosey of Rosey’s Bistro is here to talk about a summer favorite: baked beans. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

