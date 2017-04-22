Friday, April 21 – Jessie Veeder’s “Coming Home” is a visual journey through the seasons that includes beautiful photography, poetry, recipes, stories and memories carefully handpicked to tell the story of why the prairie continues to pull us home. She joins us to talk about the book and her Coming Home Concert Tour. ~~~ Caring for people with disabilities is a persistent challenge, a need that gets even more acute as state budgets tighten. In this Friday’s Prairie Pulse television show, host John Harris visits with Scott Ecker, activities coordinator with Access of the Red River Valley, one of the many organizations striving to meet the need. We share an excerpt from their conversation. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson is here with a discussion of the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien has this week’s movie review, “Going in Style.”

