Monday, July 3 – On this eve of our July 4th holiday, we visit with Jon Kukla about his new biography, “Patrick Henry: Champion of Liberty.” Kukla says Henry’s proper place in history has been forgotten or obscured by popular myths, when in fact he’s one of the nation’s most influential founding fathers. ~~~ North Dakota native Becca Kotte is on tour with Sir Rod Stewart. Kotte grew up in Fargo, left for New York, and eventually ended up in Las Vegas. In Vegas, she scored a starring role in Rock of Ages at The Venetian. Her role in this tribute show to ’80’s hair bands impressed musicians and producers working with Stewart. We caught up with Kotte on a recent break when she came back to work with students at Fargo Moorhead’s Trollwood Performing Arts School. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “My Turn, Your Turn,” an essay about civility and public broadcasting.

