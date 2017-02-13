Journalist Jenni Money on Covering DAPL ~ The North Dakota Food Freedom Act

Monday, February 13 – Journalist Jenni Monet is covering the Dakota Access pipeline protest for the Center for Investigative Reporting, Indian Country Media Network, PBS Newshour, and High Country News. She joins us with the latest from the site, including getting caught up in a recent police raid. ~~~ Illegal immigration… refugee resettlement… the lagging rural economy… all issues that helped define the 2016 election. In the first part of a series called “United And Divided,” Harvest Public Media takes us to a place dealing with all of those complex issues. ~~~ State legislators are considering ways to curb North Dakota’s growing prison population. Meg Luther Lindholm looks at some of the alternatives under consideration as part of our Journeys Through Justice series. ~~~ The North Dakota Food Freedom Act (HB 1433) is legislation intending to make it legal for individuals to sell food to their friends and neighbors even without a certified kitchen. This idea would impact meals, baked goods, milk, cheese and more, easing the way for fresh foods to go from farm to table. Joining us to explain are bill supporters Jared Hendrix and LeAnn Harner.

