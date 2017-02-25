“Journeys Through Justice:” Reconsidering Incarceration ~ Congressman Kevin Cramer ~ News Chat ~ Review: “Hacksaw Ridge”

Friday, February 24 –With North Dakota’s legislators discussing how to reduce the state’s rapidly growing prison population, Prairie Public is exploring the issue in a series called Journeys Through Justice. Today, producer Meg Luther Lindholm visits with Leann Bertsch, North Dakota’s director of Corrections and Rehabilitation about the changes she feels are needed, and the models from other countries that could be helpful. ~~~ Congressman Kevin Cramer stopped by after his town hall gathering in West Fargo yesterday. ~~~ Our weekly news chat with Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Hacksaw Ridge” and makes his Oscar predictions.

