Joyologist Jodi Rae Ingstad ~ Chef Rosey on Olives

Thursday, February 9 – Jodi Rae Ingstad is “joyologist.” She spreads kindness and joy at the Griggs County Care Center, a long-term care facility in Cooperstown. She’s also organized efforts to feed the hungry. She recently won $100,000 from the KIND foundation and she plans to use the money to foster young children. ~~~ Bruce Berg has a challenge for film reviewer Matt Olien in an essay he calls “Parental Guidance.” ~~~ Rural landowners could decide fate of the Keystone XL pipeline. We get that story from Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here with this week’s food topic, olives. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

