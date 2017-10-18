Wednesday, October 18 – Buy some property and rent it out. Sounds easy, but a lot goes into it, including a host of code restrictions and criminal behaviors to watch out for. Consequently, communities all across the country have launched landlord training programs. Joining us is Deb Tellinghuisen, crime free programs coordinator with the Fargo Police Department. ~~~ After nearly four years as an apprentice in Japan, potter Richard Bresnahan returned to St. John’s University with a wealth of pottery knowledge and skills. Here’s a feature on Richard from this week’s Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay, “Giant Water Bug.” ~~~ “Ready to Run” is an effort by the North Dakota Women’s Network to increase the political presence of women. A training was recently held in Fargo, with three more workshops scheduled for Bismarck in November. The network also has their “Woman of the Year” event this Saturday. Joining us is NDWN board member Karla Rose Hanson.

