Tuesday, January 17 – Dr. Gilbert Kuipers of Valley City State will present a lecture called “Free Education” at the Barnes County Museum this Thursday. (7pm) It’s part of season 19 in the Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series. With many people concerned about the high cost of attending college and student debts, Dr. Kuipers takes a look back in history for a possible solution. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “Thunder Sticks.” ~~~ Americans are eating more sweet potatoes these days, with farmers churning out numbers we haven’t seen in 70 years. Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted has the story. ~~~ CCRI stands for Creative Care for Reaching Independence. It’s an organization that provides support for people with disabilities. Telling us more is development director Jody Hudson as she visits with John Harris in this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Fake News.”

» View the post.