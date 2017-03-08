“Letters to a Young Farmer” ~ International Music Camp

Tuesday, March 7 – “Letters to a Young Farmer ” is a collection of essays about growing food with respect for the earth. The book is published by the Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture, which is devoted to creating a healthy and sustainable food system. Joining us is the center’s CEO, Jill Isenbarger. ~~~ With the new administration, and an Agriculture Secretary nominee soon to face hearings, many farmers are wondering what’s ahead as Amy Mayer reports for Harvest Public Media. ~~~ As families are making summer plans, we visit with Tim and Christine Baumann, co-directors of the International Music Camp at the Peace Gardens near Dunseith, North Dakota. They’re here to preview the 62nd season of the camp and invite children to participate. ~~~ Marie Dorion is featured in today’s Uppity Women in History segment.

