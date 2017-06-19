Monday, June 19 – Author Todd Harburn is traveling the region doing some research and presenting on his new book, “A Surgeon With Custer at the Little Big Horn” It’s the story of James DeWolf, based on his diary and letters. He joins us by phone in Jamestown. ~~~ More history as NDSU history professor Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay called “Mystery of the Martyrs of Walhalla.” ~~~ The farmers who grow fruits like apples and peaches depend on bees to pollinate their orchards, but study after study suggests those critically important pollinators are at-risk. Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted reports on new technology that could help farmers learn how their pollinators are doing. ~~~ Former NDSU Extension horticulturist Ron Smith is here to answer recent lawn, garden, and storm damage questions. Today’s show is pre-recorded, so send your questions in advance to mainstreet@prairiepublic.org.

