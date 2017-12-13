Wednesday, December 13 – Michele Gee from the North Dakota Department of Human Services and Community Options is here to update us on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). ~~~ Toys for Tots began back in 1947 as a unit of US Marines delivered 5,000 toys to less fortunate children. Today the Marines remain intimately involved, and Toys for Tots has repres entation in nearly 780 communities and all 50 states. Joining us with a 2017 update is Lt. General Pete Osman, USMC (ret.), the president and CEO for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. ~~~ Commentary from Bruce Berg: “Hicks.” It’s been 100 years since the Great War. Here to share a little North Dakota history about the war is Mavis Goodroad, president of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary. She’ll share some stories about the 225 women of North Dakota who served as registered nurses. ~~~ Self-care Coach Randi Kay Olson.

