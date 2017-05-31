Wednesday, May 31 – Elaine Howley is a record-setting swimmer with quite a resume. She’s coming to North Dakota to participate in END-Racing’s Extreme North Dakota Watersports Endurance Test (END-WET). It’s the longest swimming race in North America, starting out 36 miles upstream of the finish line in Grand Forks. Elaine will be a featured speaker and a contestant. ~~~ President Donald Trump has pledged to revive rural communities, where many voters have felt ignored by previous administrations. But recent actions are raising questions about whether the White House is committed to that goal. Harvest Public Media’s Grant Gerlock reports. ~~~Teri Finneman teaches journalism at South Dakota State University, and she has produced a film for the North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation called “Inside Stories.” It features oral histories from eight notable long-time North Dakota journalists. It debuts June 2nd – a free show at the Fargo Theatre. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota essay, Chuck Lura tackles noxious weeds.

