Tuesday, November 7 – Marcella van de Bovenkamp is a Christian woman living in Israel, devoted to building a relationship between Jews and Christians. She was recently in South Dakota where she spoke with Lori Walsh, host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ Journalist and UND Professor Mark Trahant shares on essay on climate change. Visit his blog at https://trahantreports.com/~~~ The North Dakota Department of Health has filed proposed rules to be adopted for the Medical Marijuana Program with the state’s Legislative Council. We learn more from Jason Wahl, the state medical marijuana director.

» View the post.